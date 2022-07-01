HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HP by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,219 shares of company stock worth $586,615. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

