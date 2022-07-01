Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

