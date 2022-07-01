Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 4,463 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $51.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71.

