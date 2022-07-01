International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

