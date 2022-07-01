iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE opened at $90.52 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.36.

