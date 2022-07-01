Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

