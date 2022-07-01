iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,171,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,085,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $136.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.05.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.