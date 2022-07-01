SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47,672.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 486,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 485,303 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 463,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 241,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

