Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 554 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

