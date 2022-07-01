Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.71.

ODFL opened at $256.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

