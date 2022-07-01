Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 244,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 94,676 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $151.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.11. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.87 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

