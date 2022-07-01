SPX Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SPX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for SPX’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPXC. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

SPXC opened at $52.84 on Friday. SPX has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. SPX’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in SPX by 13.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 280,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPX by 84.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $684,452.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

