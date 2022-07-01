Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the May 31st total of 42,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRMA opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dermata Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on Dermata Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

