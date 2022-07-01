James Latham plc (LTHM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 27 on September 2nd

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from James Latham’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of James Latham stock opened at GBX 1,377 ($16.89) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,327.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,273.70. James Latham has a 52-week low of GBX 1,050.60 ($12.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,446.25 ($17.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £274.73 million and a PE ratio of 7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.21.
