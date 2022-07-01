James Latham plc (LTHM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 27 on September 2nd

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from James Latham’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of James Latham stock opened at GBX 1,377 ($16.89) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,327.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,273.70. James Latham has a 52-week low of GBX 1,050.60 ($12.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,446.25 ($17.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £274.73 million and a PE ratio of 7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Get James Latham alerts:

About James Latham (Get Rating)

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.