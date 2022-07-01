Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $32.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a market cap of $907.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCHN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 50.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.