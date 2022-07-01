Corus Entertainment (CJR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 29th

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$361.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.90 million.

In related news, Director Barry Lee James purchased 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$48,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,072.50. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 301,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,357,537.50.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

