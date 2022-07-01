Corus Entertainment (CJR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 29th

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$361.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.90 million.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
Featured Articles
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.