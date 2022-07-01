LendInvest plc (LINV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.40 on September 16th

LendInvest plc (LON:LINV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:LINV opened at GBX 161.50 ($1.98) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 181.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £222.38 million and a PE ratio of 16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 20.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,064.52. LendInvest has a twelve month low of GBX 161.50 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 229.60 ($2.82).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.37) price target on shares of LendInvest in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

LendInvest plc operates as a property finance asset manager in the United Kingdom. The company provides short-term, development, and buy-to-let mortgages to intermediaries, landlords, and developers. It also offers fund management services; and holds securities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

