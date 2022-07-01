Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (SCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund stock opened at GBX 508.63 ($6.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 489 ($6.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 809.10 ($9.93). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 545.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 597.62. The company has a market cap of £175.89 million and a P/E ratio of 2.14.

In other news, insider Helen Driver acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 576 ($7.07) per share, with a total value of £20,160 ($24,733.16).

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

