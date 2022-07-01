Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Abacus Property Group’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.73.
Abacus Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.