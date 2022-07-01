Metrics Master Income Trust (MXT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on July 7th

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Metrics Master Income Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.006.

Metrics Master Income Trust Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

