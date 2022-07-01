Tutor Perini Co. (TPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

NYSE TPC opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,443,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,572,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

