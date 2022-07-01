Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (MOT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on July 7th

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

