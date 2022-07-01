Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 10%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 103,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 176,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.63.

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

