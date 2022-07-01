Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 7.3%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares were down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 10,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,145,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Get Stem alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $42,053.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $38,049.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,210.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,140 shares of company stock worth $400,170 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Stem by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.