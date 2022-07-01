Dipal Doshi Sells 4,000 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 4,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $987,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

