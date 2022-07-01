Dipal Doshi Sells 4,000 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 4,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $36.85.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
About Entrada Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA)
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.