EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.12

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.12 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EnerSys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49,207 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,098,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,910,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after purchasing an additional 522,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in EnerSys by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 137,930 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

