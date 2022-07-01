Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patterson Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PDCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,963,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,708,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 607.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,037,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after acquiring an additional 890,824 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,610,000 after acquiring an additional 635,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

