DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of DDI stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 1.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,713,000 after buying an additional 70,404 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.