iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $64.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

