Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 242,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $152.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.94. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

