Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

NASDAQ CROX opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.86. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $183.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,858,636.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.