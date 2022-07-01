Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 327.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,312 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCG. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,461,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 601,600 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,884,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,313,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 183,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,098,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $21.91 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $31.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

