Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,089 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,422 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,923. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $113.98 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.32.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

