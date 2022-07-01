Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.