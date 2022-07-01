Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $210.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.13 and its 200-day moving average is $281.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.14.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.