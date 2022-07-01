Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.66 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.77 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average of $167.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

