Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2,685.0% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $141.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.23 and a 200-day moving average of $206.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

