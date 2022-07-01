Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

BKF opened at $36.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

