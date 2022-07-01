First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Position Reduced by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 1.56% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $966,000.

NYSEARCA MMLG opened at $16.94 on Friday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

