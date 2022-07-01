Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SEA were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after buying an additional 362,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after buying an additional 3,343,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after buying an additional 1,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in SEA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,859,574,000 after buying an additional 116,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,053,000 after buying an additional 1,975,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.52. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SE. HSBC lowered their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

