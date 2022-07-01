China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

