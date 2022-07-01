Short Interest in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Expands By 183.0%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 183.0% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

NASDAQ:CDAQW opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25. Compass Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

