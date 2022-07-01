Alexander Waislitz Acquires 113,500 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 113,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$24,970.00 ($17,340.28).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 24th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 120,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$25,200.00 ($17,500.00).
- On Monday, June 6th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 220,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$59,400.00 ($41,250.00).
- On Friday, May 20th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 75,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$20,250.00 ($14,062.50).
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$22,800.00 ($15,833.33).
- On Thursday, May 12th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 90,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$25,200.00 ($17,500.00).
- On Monday, May 9th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 173,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$48,440.00 ($33,638.89).
- On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$24,400.00 ($16,944.44).
- On Thursday, April 28th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 15,264 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$4,655.52 ($3,233.00).
- On Tuesday, April 26th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 111,550 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$35,361.35 ($24,556.49).
- On Friday, April 22nd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 288,450 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$92,304.00 ($64,100.00).
About Thorney Technologies (Get Rating)
See Also
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.