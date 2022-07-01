Gerard Barron Acquires 25,000 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CEO Gerard Barron purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,316,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,469,977.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TMC opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 7,391.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,600 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 5,685.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 596,970 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 754,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 361,847 shares in the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TMC the metals (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.