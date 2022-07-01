Gerard Barron Acquires 25,000 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CEO Gerard Barron purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,316,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,469,977.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of TMC opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $15.39.
TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
About TMC the metals (Get Rating)
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
