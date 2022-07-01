Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
NYSE UTF opened at $25.31 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 131.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
