Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells $29,760.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.