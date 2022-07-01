Evgeny Fetisov Sells 2,000 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SEMR opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.60 and a beta of 2.53. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $32.48.
Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
