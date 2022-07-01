Evgeny Fetisov Sells 2,000 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SEMR opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.60 and a beta of 2.53. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $32.48.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Semrush by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,820 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 828,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after acquiring an additional 207,665 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 816,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Semrush Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

