Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AOSL. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

AOSL stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.46.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $664,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 455,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.