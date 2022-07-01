3M (NYSE:MMM) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.64.

MMM stock opened at $129.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $127.30 and a 12 month high of $203.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

