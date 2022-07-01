GSK’s (GSK) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.18) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.70) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) target price on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,761.92 ($21.62).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,756.85 ($21.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.72) and a one year high of GBX 1,817 ($22.29). The company has a market capitalization of £89.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,741.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,746.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,668.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 79.21%.

In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.75) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,422.61).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

